Harlan overpowers Cardinals early

CLARINDA — Any chance the Clarinda boys basketball team had of ending the first half of the season on a good note vanished quickly in an 80-54 Harlan win Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Cyclones came out on fire, leading to two timeouts by Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly in the first eight minutes as Harlan scored 16 of the game’s first 18 points and led 20-5 after the first period.

It didn’t improve at all in the second quarter as the Cyclones ended the half on a 16-0 run to lead 41-11 at the break.

“They are good and we came out and weren’t able to execute on offense,” Eberly said, “and that makes it extremely hard to stay with a team like that. If you can’t score it’s pretty dejecting when the other team comes in and is scoring. They shot the ball extremely well. Every open shot they had, they hit.”

Eberly said the loss followed a pattern so far this season that his team struggles against physical opposition.

“They were physically stronger than we were,” Eberly said, “and we have had trouble against those teams. That’s the storyline with us right now. When teams are physical with us, it leads to us not being able to get good offense.”

Eberly said the message at halftime was to start shooting and the Cardinals did that, hitting seven 3-pointers in the second half to put up 43 points after halftime.

“I wish we would have played better defensively in the second half,” Eberly said, “but we came out and shot the ball. The team showed a lot of resilience and fight.”

Harlan extended the lead to 32 with the opening basket of the second half, but Clarinda was able to cut the deficit as low as 20 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before Harlan pushed its lead back out to as many as 33 at the 2:50 mark of the final period.

Tadyn Brown and Creighton Tuzzio scored 10 points each to lead the Cardinals, with Brown also contributing four assists.

Adam Johnson knocked down three triples to finish with nine points and Isaac Jones ended with seven points and four rebounds for Clarinda. Kade Engstrand contributed six points, Wyatt Schmitt had three points and four rebounds and Kyle Wagoner, Ethan McAndrews, Daulton Wright and Anthony Webb all finished with two points. Justus Fine finished with one points. McAndrews added four rebounds and Andrew Jones contributed three.

The loss dropped Clarinda’s record to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference entering Christmas Break.

“We told them to clear their mind going into the second half of the season,” Eberly said. “It’s still a marathon. We’re 4-4 and we told them to evaluate themselves. We have six days off before we get back after it and correct the things we need to work on.”