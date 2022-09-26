Greene County hands Cardinal football first district loss

The Clarinda Cardinals traveled to Jefferson Friday, Sept. 23, hoping to insert their name into the district championship conversation, but Greene County’s offense proved too much to handle in a 43-12 Ram win.

The Rams accumulated 483 yards of offense and held Clarinda to 279. Greene County led 13-0 after the first quarter, 30-6 at halftime and 36-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Ram quarterback Gabe Ebersole completed 11 of 16 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Five different receivers made at least one catch and the touchdowns were caught by three different receivers. Patrick Daugherty added 133 rushing yards and two scores.

Kaden Casteel led Clarinda’s defensive effort with nine tackles. Isaac Jones added 7.5 tackles and Eli Vorhies finished with seven tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for loss. Karson Downey added 5.5 tackles, one for loss and Jase Wilmes recorded five tackles, two for loss.

Tadyn Brown rushed for 81 yards and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown for the Cardinals. Wyatt Schmitt added 58 rushing yards and the other Cardinal score. He also threw for 107 yards with an interception. Jones caught four passes for 76 yards.

The Cardinals fell to 2-3 overall and are now one of four teams with a 1-1 district record in Class 2A District 8. The Page County Super Bowl is next for the Cardinals as they’ll welcome Shenandoah to town.