Green wins sectional title - one of five Cardinals to advance to districts

LEON – Clarinda wrestling advanced five athletes to the district tournament Saturday, Feb. 5, at Central Decatur High School.

Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said it was a disappointing day, however, with four of those five losing championship matches in the Class 2A Sectional 3 Tournament. Fortunately, none of the four had to take part in a wrestleback for second.

“We wrestled not to lose instead of wrestling to score points and win matches,” Bevins said. “You can’t wrestle that way and expect to win tough ones.”

Logan Green was Clarinda’s only sectional champion. Kaden Whipp, Kale Downey, Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes also advanced as sectional runners-up.

Green pinned his way to the top, beating Clarke’s Jairus Davis in the semifinals and Creston’s Quinten Fuller in the final. Green was named a Standout Athlete for the event.

“It feels good to come back like last year and move on to districts,” Green said. “Now I just need to get over the hump at districts. Last year I fell short, so I need to get back to the room, get back to work and prepare (for Saturday).”

Green was the tournament’s top seed and was on paper the expected winner in both of his matches, which can add to the pressure in the postseason.

“You can’t make dumb mistakes,” Green said about the mindset coming in. “It’s about staying true to who you are. This isn’t the time to pull a stunt you have never done. Wrestle to your ability and do the best you can.”

Bevins said it was a business-like performance for his senior leader.

“Logan stayed where he needed to be mentally and widened the gap on that last one a little bit,” Bevins said. “Hopefully that will rub off on other guys this week.”

Green said the next step is essential.

“I have to get to state,” Green said. “That’s where my end goal is and where I want to be.”

Clarinda finished third in the team standings for the tournament with 177 points. Atlantic and Creston beat the Cardinals, finishing with 10 district qualifiers each. The Trojans won the team title with 263 points, beating out Creston’s 238.

The bottom three teams in the field – Clarke, Shenandoah and Central Decatur – all finished with one district qualifier each.

The Downey brothers both had extremely close losses in their championship matches.

Kale Downey had to hang on just to get to the final at 145. He led Atlantic’s Tanner O’Brien 6-3 after two periods. O’Brien took Downey down early in the third, and rode him the rest of the match, but was unable to score any near fall points. Downey then dropped a 4-3 decision to Creston’s Triston Barncastle in the final.

Karson Downey won his semifinal match by fall over Atlantic’s Owen Hoover at 160, but then lost a 4-1 match to Creston’s William Bolinger in the final. The match was 1-1 after six minutes. Neither athlete could secure a takedown in a one-minute sudden victory period. Starting on bottom in the second overtime period, Downey was unable to escape, and then gave up an escape and a takedown to Bolinger in the next 30 seconds.

Whipp opened his day with a win by fall over Creston’s Justin Parsons in the semifinals at 106, but then lost by fall to Atlantic’s Aiden Smith in the final. Both matches ended in the first period.

Wilmes was also 1-1 with two falls, although he had to battle back in his semifinal at 182. Wilmes trailed Clarke’s Cole Binning 2-0 after the first period. Wilmes led 5-2 after the second period and then earned the fall 50 seconds into the third. Wilmes was thrown and pinned in the first period of the final, though, against Atlantic’s Jarrett Armstrong.

Bevins said those four have to be better next week.

“It was unfortunately about learning the hard way,” Bevins said. “Hopefully we can turn it around and score points (Saturday). I’m fully confident in all five if they go out and do that. Our shape is where it needs to be and our technique is where it needs to be for the most part. We need to go out and use it, though, instead of sitting back and letting things happen.”

There were five other Cardinals who lost in the semifinals and finished third or fourth and Bevins said they all went out and battled.

“They wrestled hard in the matches that maybe they weren’t supposed to win,” Bevins said. “They didn’t win all of them, but they gave it what they had.”

Michael Mayer, Tyler Raybourn and Brayden Nothwehr all finished third.

Mayer won his quarterfinal match by fall and then lost a 1-0 decision to Trey Chesnut of Creston in the 132 semifinals. Mayer won a 13-2 major decision over Jade Spangler of Shenandoah for third, but didn’t get a wrestleback opportunity.

Raybourn lost by fall to Creston’s Briley Hayes in the semifinal, but ended his season and career with a win by fall in the third place match.

Nothwehr dropped a 4-2 decision in a semifinal at 195 to Creston’s Jagger Luther. Nothwehr then won his third place match 8-5.

For Raybourn and Mayer, that was it for their careers as both are seniors.

“That’s always tough to not be able to go with your team and compete from here on out,” Bevins said. “There are still other guys competing and teammates preparing for things. It won’t be easy the next few days.”

Leland Woodruff and Dominick Polsley both finished fourth for Clarinda. Both earned wins by fall in the quarterfinals at 138 and 170, but both ended their seasons with losses by fall in the semifinals and third place matches.

Ryan Skeripski, Landen Carson and Bryson Harris all finished fifth for the Cardinals. All three lost by fall in the quarterfinals at 113, 126 and 220. Only Harris had another match, and was able to end his season with a win, pinning Shenandoah’s Ethan Richardson in the fifth place match.