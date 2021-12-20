Green to play football at Division 1 South Dakota State

Clarinda senior Logan Green will play football at South Dakota State University.

Green signed with the Division I Football Championship Subdivision school during the Division I football early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Green said he liked SDSU from his first contact with the school, located in Brookings, S.D.

“I knew right away when I went up for camp in July that South Dakota State would be a great place for me,” Green said. “I really enjoyed everything about it. The coaching staff and all the players have been nothing but nice and have shown me what it’s like to be part of the family.”

Green said it came down to the smallest details in choosing SDSU over several other schools that offered him. One of those details is the incredible success of the program. The Jackrabbits and head coach John Stiegelmeier have qualified for the Division I FCS playoffs 10 consecutive years and played in a national semifinal Saturday for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

“They obviously have a winning culture and have a lot of success on the field,” Green said. “I think that’s going to make my experience a lot better.”

Green finished his Clarinda football career as the Class 2A District 8 Defensive MVP in helping the Cardinals finish second in the district and qualify for the playoffs. He ended the season with 28 tackles, 14 for loss.

Green hopes other Clarinda athletes can see what he has done and know that hard work and a strong mindset can go a long way.

“It’s a pretty cool thing to come from a community like Clarinda that doesn’t have this happen all the time,” Green said, “and it just shows the younger kids in the community that if they work and really set their mind to something they can do whatever they choose.”

Green will start his career at South Dakota State as a defensive lineman. He plans to go into agriculture science, academically.