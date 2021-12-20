Green takes title, Cardinals 3rd at Carroll

Clarinda senior Logan Green won the 285 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a third place finish at the Carroll Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 18.

Green earned a pair of falls in less than a minute in his first two matches at 285 pounds and then earned a 3-0 decision over Kyler Hall of Ames in the final.

The Cardinals scored 152 team points, trailing only Carroll’s 209 and Kuemper’s 170.5 in the 10-team field. The Cardinals were 14 points ahead of Manson-Northwest Webster and 19 better than Greene County.

Kale Downey and Jase Wilmes also wrestled in their respective final, but settled for second place.

Downey earned a pair of third period falls to start his day at 145, but then dropped a 6-4 decision to Jireh Gallegos of Carroll in the final.

Wilmes also won his first two matches by fall at 195 before losing by fall to Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison in the final.

There were four Cardinals -- Kaden Whipp, Tyler Raybourn, Karson Downey and Brayden Nothwehr -- who ended the day in third.

Whipp lost his first match of the season in the quarterfinals at 106, 6-4 to Dreylen Schweitzer of Carroll. Whipp battled back with a pair of falls to finish third.

After a quarterfinal win by fall, Raybourn lost 4-2 to Gavin Scheuermann of Greene County in the 152 semifinals. He earned a pair of falls after that to finish third.

Downey received a bye into the semifinals at 170, but lost by fall in the third period to Sterling Rodman of Carroll. Downey won his next two matches by fall.

Nothwehr won by fall, and then lost by fall before earning a win by fall and then winning an 18-11 decision in the third place match at 182.

Michael Mayer and Leland Woodruff both won two matches to place for the Cardinals.

Mayer had three six minute matches and finished fourth at 132. He won his first round match by fall, but then lost 11-3 in the semifinals. He earned a 10-5 win in a consolation semifinal before losing a 13-1 major decision to Carroll’s Cooper Ludwig for third.

Woodruff lost his first match by fall at 138. He won a 13-8 decision to move into the consolation semifinals, which he lost by fall. He came back with a win by fall for fifth.

Ryan Skeripski finished fifth at 113 without a contested win. Landen Carson, Dominick Polsley, and Bryson Harris were also in the field for the Cardinals.