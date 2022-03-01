Green selected to play in Shrine Bowl

Clarinda senior Logan Green will represent the Cardinals one final time on the football field later this summer.

Green has been selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic July 23, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Green is one of 92 seniors selected to play in the game that highlights the top athletes in the state in an all-star game before many of them go on to play college football.

Green has signed to play football at South Dakota State.

Green finished his senior season at Clarinda with 28 tackles and a team leading 14 tackles for loss in helping the Cardinals to a 4-5 season, which included a trip to the Class 2A playoffs.

The players – as well as the 51 cheerleaders that will perform – will report to Cedar Falls the week before the game for practice and to share in opportunities to give back in the community. All of the game participants and their families will be recognized at an honors banquet the evening before the game.

The parade is the morning of the game with kick off from the UNI-Dome scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 23.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised nearly $2.8 million over the years for Shriner’s Children.