Green named district defensive MVP

Nolan Mount was the district’s second team quarterback. He completed 48% of his passes for 1,693 yards and 12 touchdowns. Clayton Holben was a second team offensive lineman and Morgan Cotten a second team linebacker. Cotten finished the season with 47 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with one fumble recovery and one interception.

Clarinda had two second team selections.

Jarod McNeese was named a second team offensive lineman and Jase Wilmes a second team defensive lineman. Wilmes ended the year with 38.5 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and one fumble recovery.

First and second teams were named and then each of the six district schools received honorable mention selections.

Clarinda had four athletes named honorable mention.

Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt completed 52% of his passes for 771 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 338 yards and four scores to receive honorable mention honors. Eli Vorhies was named honorable mention offensive line. Grant Jobe earned honorable mention honors at tight end. He caught three passes for 38 yards. Marshall Durfey was an honorable mention pick at running back. He ended the year with 229 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Shenandoah had four honorable mention selections, all on defense.