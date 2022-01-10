Green leads Cardinal wrestling with title at Winterset

Clarinda senior Logan Green won the 285 pound championship, highlighting Clarinda’s day at the Gary Christensen Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8, at Winterset.

A shorthanded Cardinal team with just seven athletes finished in eighth place with 91 points in the 16-team field. Southwest Iowa scored 48.5 points to finish 12th.

Osage won the team title with 260 points, 38 better than the host Huskies, who finished second.

Green needed less than 100 seconds to win his first two matches by fall. He was on the mat for the full six minutes in the final and earned a 5-1 win over Dugan Tolley of Winterset.

Kale Downey added a runner-up finish and Karson Downey took third on the day for the Cardinals.

Kale Downey won his quarterfinal match by fall at 145, and then had a couple close matches to end his day. He beat Carlisle’s Zach Streeter 7-5 in the semifinal, but then lost 6-5 to Max Gast of Osage in the final.

Karson Downey won his first two matches by fall to advance to the 170 pound semifinals where he lost by fall to Colin Driscoll of Waukee. Downey responded with two wins, beating Clarke’s Cole Binning 7-2 and Winterset’s Brady Barringer by fall.

Michael Mayer and Brayden Nothwehr finished sixth while Jaxon Miers was seventh for the Cardinals.

Mayer won his first round match by fall at 132, and then had four matches that lasted six minutes or more the rest of the way, losing three. He lost 12-7 to Peyton Nixon of Woodward-Granger in the quarterfinals, beat Spencer Adams of Osage 5-3 in sudden victory and then took a 14-0 loss and an 11-4 loss to end in sixth.

Nothwehr’s 2-3 day went the same as Mayer’s. Nothwehr won by fall in the first round at 182, lost by fall in the quarterfinals to Nolan Pagel of Carlisle, earned a 14-1 major decision over ADM’s Karver Sutton, and then lost by fall and by an 8-2 decision in the fifth place match.

Miers lost his first two matches by fall, but still wound up in the seventh place match, which he won by fall over Oskaloosa’s Aiden Hildenbrand.

Ryan Skerpiski was also in the field at 113 for the Cardinals and lost both of his matches by fall.

Southwest Iowa also had seven athletes in the field and four of them placed between fifth and seventh in their class.

Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson led the Warriors with fifth place finishes at 113 and 120.

Ettleman earned a 15-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals, but then dropped a 7-5 decision to Ryan Rider of Carlisle in the semifinals. Ettleman lost his first consolation match 11-4 before bouncing back with a 4-0 win over Oskaloosa’s Ty Lorentzen to finish fifth.

Johnson won by fall in the quarterfinals before losing by fall to Cory Jones of Waukee in the semifinals. An 8-5 loss followed before a win by fall in less than a minute over Holdon Heard of Woodward-Granger to take fifth.

Andreas Buttry placed sixth at 106 pounds for the Warriors. He was 1-3 on the day with all four matches ending in a fall. Buttry’s win came in the second round of consolation when he pinned Caleb Eganhouse of Martensdale St. Marys in the second period.

Kyle Kesterson won three matches and finished seventh at 138. After a first round win by fall, Kesterson lost his next two, both by fall, including a quarterfinal loss to Kaleb German of Urbandale. Kesterson responded with a pair of falls to come back for seventh.

Hadley Reilly, Samuel Daly and Cooper Marvel were also in the field for the Warriors, but none were able to earn a win.

Clarinda is off until its next tournament Saturday at Centerville. Southwest Iowa travels to a quad in Red Oak Tuesday.