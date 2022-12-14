 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gordon wins twice at Panorama

  • 0
Kambry Gordon, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kambry Gordon looks for a way out of her current position during the Riverside Tournament Friday, Dec. 9. Gordon won one match on the day.

 Bryan Clark, Clarinda Herald-Journal

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon won both of her matches and teammate Jalon Olson lost twice Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Panorama December Scramble.

Clarinda was one of 26 teams in the tournament, which gave every athlete two matches.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Gordon earned two falls in the 109-111 pound bracket, beating Chloe Roane of Riverside in the second period and Panorama’s Clara Colby in the third period.

Olson lost twice in the 143 pound bracket. Both of her losses came by fall. Panorama’s Georgia Flanery pinned Olson in the first period and Mariah Nolting of Logan-Magnolia earned a second period win.

Olson and Gordon will be back in action Thursday as Clarinda and Shenandoah’s girls teams will match up as part of the Shenandoah/Clarinda boys dual.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinal bowling sweeps Creston

Cardinal bowling sweeps Creston

The Clarinda girls and boys bowling teams rolled their way to a comfortable sweep of Creston Thursday, Dec. 8, in matches held at Clarinda’s F…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass