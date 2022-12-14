Gordon wins twice at Panorama

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon won both of her matches and teammate Jalon Olson lost twice Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Panorama December Scramble.

Clarinda was one of 26 teams in the tournament, which gave every athlete two matches.

Gordon earned two falls in the 109-111 pound bracket, beating Chloe Roane of Riverside in the second period and Panorama’s Clara Colby in the third period.

Olson lost twice in the 143 pound bracket. Both of her losses came by fall. Panorama’s Georgia Flanery pinned Olson in the first period and Mariah Nolting of Logan-Magnolia earned a second period win.

Olson and Gordon will be back in action Thursday as Clarinda and Shenandoah’s girls teams will match up as part of the Shenandoah/Clarinda boys dual.