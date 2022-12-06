 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gordon wins title at Council Bluffs Showdown

  • 0
Clarinda Girls Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Clarinda high school and middle school girls wrestling teams. Front row, from left: Charlotte Gerdts, Kylar Downey, Bekca Luna and Katelyn Darrah. Back row, from left: Jason Gordon (head coach), Lily Weinreich, Kambry Gordon, Jalon Olson and Jaiden Olson.

 Photo by J&C Photography

Two Southwest Iowa Warriors, one Shenandoah Fillie and one Clarinda Cardinal earned bracket championships Monday, Dec. 5, at the Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling Showdown, held at Abraham Lincoln High School.

All athletes were placed into a bracket of either three or four athletes, securing two matches for each.

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon won the 115 pound gold bracket, earning falls over Adalyn Minahan of Treynor in the second period and Kennedy Pahl of Des Moines Public in the third period.

Kailey Blocker was Shenandoah’s champion, earning the 145 pound silver title. She was in the same bracket as teammate Kealey Blocker and the two met in the final, with Kailey winning by fall in the first period. Both earned second period falls in their first matches, with Kailey beating Mariah Nolting of Logan-Magnolia and Kealey taking down Jessica Cabrera of Denison.

People are also reading…

Southwest Iowa’s champions were Clara Sapienza and Tatiana Orozco. Sapienza earned two falls in a total time of 1 minute, 44 seconds, to win the 140 pound gold bracket. She beat Kassandra (Bella) Hirsch-Rollins of Council Bluffs and Mckenna Wilkes of Glenwood. Orozco pinned both of her opponents to win the 170 pound silver bracket, beating Delaney Clark of Des Moines and Kelis Tawzer of Lewis Central.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Three other Shenandoah Fillies were in the field and all three lost both of their matches. Ashlee Dinges competed in the 105 pound gold bracket and lost both of her matches by decision, falling 13-6 to Lemuna Gurisho of Des Moines and 10-7 to Jesulyn Alvarado of Omaha South. Emma Baldwin lost her first match by fall and then dropped a 10-8 decision to Harmony Holt of Denison in the 120 pound gold bracket. Chloe Nelson competed in the 125 pound gold bracket and lost both of her matches by fall.

Clarinda’s Gordon was joined by teammate Jalon Olson in the field and Olson finished second with one win in the 155 pound Bronze B bracket. She pinned Qui’Ana Potter of Omaha Northwest and then lost by fall. Both matches ended in the first period.

There were four other Southwest Iowa athletes in the field, with Kayleanna Renshaw and Emily Kesterson finishing third and Madison Hensley and Laney Morrical taking fourth.

Renshaw split her matches in the 130 pound silver bracket. She lost her first match by fall and then pinned Norah Reardon of Council Bluffs. Kesterson lost by fall in the 155 pound gold bracket and then pinned Kassidy Fiala of Council Bluffs.

Morrical dropped a 19-4 technical fall and then lost by fall in the 145 pound gold bracket, while Hensley was pinned twice in the 170 pound gold bracket.

All three coverage area teams return to competition Friday at Riverside.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinal hoops sweep Red Oak

Cardinal hoops sweep Red Oak

The Clarinda boys and girls basketball teams left Red Oak Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a pair of wins. The Cardinal girls won 61-17, while the Cardi…

Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson combined to win three matches Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Audubon Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Two Clarinda athletes combined to earn one win at the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown, held Thursday, Dec. 1, at Treynor High School.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

70% of Portugal fans say Ronaldo should be dropped