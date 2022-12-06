Gordon wins title at Council Bluffs Showdown

Two Southwest Iowa Warriors, one Shenandoah Fillie and one Clarinda Cardinal earned bracket championships Monday, Dec. 5, at the Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling Showdown, held at Abraham Lincoln High School.

All athletes were placed into a bracket of either three or four athletes, securing two matches for each.

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon won the 115 pound gold bracket, earning falls over Adalyn Minahan of Treynor in the second period and Kennedy Pahl of Des Moines Public in the third period.

Kailey Blocker was Shenandoah’s champion, earning the 145 pound silver title. She was in the same bracket as teammate Kealey Blocker and the two met in the final, with Kailey winning by fall in the first period. Both earned second period falls in their first matches, with Kailey beating Mariah Nolting of Logan-Magnolia and Kealey taking down Jessica Cabrera of Denison.

Southwest Iowa’s champions were Clara Sapienza and Tatiana Orozco. Sapienza earned two falls in a total time of 1 minute, 44 seconds, to win the 140 pound gold bracket. She beat Kassandra (Bella) Hirsch-Rollins of Council Bluffs and Mckenna Wilkes of Glenwood. Orozco pinned both of her opponents to win the 170 pound silver bracket, beating Delaney Clark of Des Moines and Kelis Tawzer of Lewis Central.

Three other Shenandoah Fillies were in the field and all three lost both of their matches. Ashlee Dinges competed in the 105 pound gold bracket and lost both of her matches by decision, falling 13-6 to Lemuna Gurisho of Des Moines and 10-7 to Jesulyn Alvarado of Omaha South. Emma Baldwin lost her first match by fall and then dropped a 10-8 decision to Harmony Holt of Denison in the 120 pound gold bracket. Chloe Nelson competed in the 125 pound gold bracket and lost both of her matches by fall.

Clarinda’s Gordon was joined by teammate Jalon Olson in the field and Olson finished second with one win in the 155 pound Bronze B bracket. She pinned Qui’Ana Potter of Omaha Northwest and then lost by fall. Both matches ended in the first period.

There were four other Southwest Iowa athletes in the field, with Kayleanna Renshaw and Emily Kesterson finishing third and Madison Hensley and Laney Morrical taking fourth.

Renshaw split her matches in the 130 pound silver bracket. She lost her first match by fall and then pinned Norah Reardon of Council Bluffs. Kesterson lost by fall in the 155 pound gold bracket and then pinned Kassidy Fiala of Council Bluffs.

Morrical dropped a 19-4 technical fall and then lost by fall in the 145 pound gold bracket, while Hensley was pinned twice in the 170 pound gold bracket.

All three coverage area teams return to competition Friday at Riverside.