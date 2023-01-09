Gordon takes 2nd at West Central Valley

Kambry Gordon earned two wins and a runner-up finish Saturday Jan. 7, at the West Central Valley Girls Wrestling Invitational.

The freshman was the only Cardinal in the 12-team field and scored 18 team points.

Gordon won her quarterfinal match by fall at 110 pounds and then beat Creston’s Quynn Foster 4-0 in a semifinal match.

Gordon was unable to achieve a championship in her first traditional tournament of the season, losing by fall to Kuemper’s Grace Hoffman in the final.

The Cardinals are back on the mat Monday, Jan. 16, at Lewis Central.