 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gordon takes 2nd at West Central Valley

  • 0
Kambry Gordon, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kambry Gordon battles from the top position against Shenandoah’s Emma Baldwin during Clarinda's home duals Thursday, Dec. 15. Gordon won the match by major decision.

 Bryan Clark, Clarinda Herald-Journal

Kambry Gordon earned two wins and a runner-up finish Saturday Jan. 7, at the West Central Valley Girls Wrestling Invitational.

The freshman was the only Cardinal in the 12-team field and scored 18 team points.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Gordon won her quarterfinal match by fall at 110 pounds and then beat Creston’s Quynn Foster 4-0 in a semifinal match.

Gordon was unable to achieve a championship in her first traditional tournament of the season, losing by fall to Kuemper’s Grace Hoffman in the final.

The Cardinals are back on the mat Monday, Jan. 16, at Lewis Central.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarinda Sports Year in Review

Clarinda Sports Year in Review

Clarinda High School athletics had plenty of high state finishes and many other highlights over the course of the last 12 months.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL conference championship chances: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz looks at each playoff team’s odd to win