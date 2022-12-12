Glenwood sweeps Cardinal basketball

The Clarinda basketball teams left Glenwood without a win Friday, Dec. 9, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

The Clarinda girls lost 71-49, while the Clarinda boys suffered a 73-47 setback.

In the boys game, the Cardinals only trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, but Glenwood won each of the final three quarters by at least seven points to pull away for the comfortable win.

Wyatt Schmitt led Clarinda’s offense with 13 points, while adding four rebounds. Creighton Tuzzio finished with nine points and three rebounds. Isaac Jones added eight points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

Andrew Jones came off the bench to score six points for Clarinda. He added three rebounds. Adam Johnson added four points and seven rebounds, while Ethan McAndrews finished with three points and three rebounds. Tadyn Brown and Kyle Wagoner scored two points each.

The Clarinda girls fell behind 23-6 after the first quarter, and while they gained four points back in the second quarter, Glenwood quickly ended Clarinda’s comeback chances with a 23-13 third period.

Addy Wagoner led the Cardinal girls with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Jerzee Knight added nine points and four rebounds for the Cardinals. Bailey Nordyke contributed seven points and four rebounds, while Amelia Hesse scored six points.

Kylie Meier finished with four points, six rebounds and three assists for Clarinda. Carsen Wellhausen contributed three points and five rebounds. Taylor Cole added two points, four rebounds and three assists. Brooke Brown also scored two points.

The Clarinda boys fell to 3-2 on the season, while the Clarinda girls dropped to 2-4. Both teams are home again Monday to take on Shenandoah.