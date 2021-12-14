Glenwood pulls away from Cardinal basketball

The Clarinda basketball teams were unable to find a win Friday, Dec. 10, in Hawkeye 10 Conference home games against Glenwood.

The Cardinal girls fell 71-28 to the top-ranked team in Class 4A while the Cardinal boys took their first conference loss of the season 60-50.

In the boys game, the Cardinals trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, but kept things close, cutting Glenwood’s lead to 27-23 at halftime and 41-38 entering the final period. The Rams pulled away late, however, for the win.

Drew Brown scored 23 points and secured nine rebounds to lead Clarinda’s attack. Isaac Jones added seven points and four rebounds.

Wyatt Schmitt and Cole Baumgart scored five points each off the bench with Schmitt collecting eight rebounds and Baumgart four. Tadyn Brown and Cooper Neal scored four points each. Brown distributed four assists and Neal grabbed three rebounds. Grant Jobe scored two points to go with 10 rebounds.

Glenwood improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference with Caden Johnson leading three Rams in double figures with 13 points.

The Cardinals fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Cardinal girls gave up 26 points in the first quarter and saw the Rams continue to pull away throughout the contest. Glenwood led 26-4 after the first quarter, 45-15 at halftime and 57-26 after three quarters.

Abby Hughes scored 23 points to lead Glenwood while Jenna Hopp contributed 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Rams improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference while Clarinda dropped to 2-4 and 0-2.