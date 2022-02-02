Glenwood one better than Clarinda boys basketball

An off-balance 3-point attempt at the buzzer wouldn’t fall and Clarinda boys basketball lost 51-50 at Glenwood Tuesday, Feb. 1.

It was a back and forth game throughout and the Cardinals led 48-47 after two Cole Baumgart free throws with 3:07 to play. The teams traded turnovers and empty possessions from there until the Rams were able to earn a trip to the free throw line after an offensive rebound with 47 seconds to go. Both free throws were good.

Down one, Clarinda turned the ball over on its next possession and Glenwood sank two more free throws with 16 seconds left. Drew Brown got inside for a layup with eight seconds to go to bring the Cardinals back within one and the Rams missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity at the free throw line, but Clarinda’s last shot wouldn’t fall.

The Cardinals led 15-14 after the first quarter, trailed 28-26 at halftime and trailed 39-38 after the third quarter. Neither team led by more than three in the final period.

Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

The game did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Clarinda fell to 11-8 on the season while Glenwood improved to 9-7.

The Cardinals are back in action Friday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs for a 5:30 p.m. tip off against Nebraska City.