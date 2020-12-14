Glenwood edges Cardinals in overtime

The Clarinda Cardinals couldn’t hold a late lead and Glenwood edged the Cardinals 69-65 in overtime in a boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 11.
The loss was the first of the season for the Cardinals and kept the visitors from beating the Rams for the first time since 2012.
A late triple from well behind the 3-point line for the Rams sent the game to the extra session and the Rams would outscore the Cardinals 10-6 in the final four minutes to extend their record to 3-0. Clarinda fell to 3-1.
Both teams used just seven athletes each and half of the 14 players that saw the floor scored in double figures. Only two players didn’t score, one on each team.
Drew Brown and Michael Shull scored 15 points each to lead the Cardinals, with Shull adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Brown collected three rebounds and distributed five assists.
Wyatt Schmitt and Edgar Rodriguez added 12 points each for the Cardinals. Schmitt pulled down three rebounds.
Cooper Neal put in six points and added three assists while Grant Jobe finished with five points and six rebounds.
Clarinda shot the ball extremely well all night, making 59% of its field goal attempts and 8 of 13 from deep with Neal, Schmitt and Brown all making two triples each.
Girls Game
Class 4A top-ranked Glenwood had four players score in double figures in earning a 72-25 home win over Clarinda in girls basketball action on Friday, Dec. 11.
The Rams jumped in front quickly, leading 28-4 after the first quarter and 49-10 at halftime. They put it in cruise control in the second half with all 15 suited players seeing varsity minutes.
Jessalee Neihart and Taylor Cole combined to score six of Clarinda’s 10 points from the free throw line in the opening half. Neihart finished the half with seven points and the game with 10 to lead the Cardinals. Cole added five.
Teya Stickler hit from deep in the second half for three points while Jillian Graham, Amelia Hesse and Cheyenne Sunderman all scored two points. Bailey Nordyke added one point.
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Glenwood pushed its record to 3-0 overall and in the conference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!