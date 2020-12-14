Glenwood edges Cardinals in overtime

The Clarinda Cardinals couldn’t hold a late lead and Glenwood edged the Cardinals 69-65 in overtime in a boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 11.

The loss was the first of the season for the Cardinals and kept the visitors from beating the Rams for the first time since 2012.

A late triple from well behind the 3-point line for the Rams sent the game to the extra session and the Rams would outscore the Cardinals 10-6 in the final four minutes to extend their record to 3-0. Clarinda fell to 3-1.

Both teams used just seven athletes each and half of the 14 players that saw the floor scored in double figures. Only two players didn’t score, one on each team.

Drew Brown and Michael Shull scored 15 points each to lead the Cardinals, with Shull adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Brown collected three rebounds and distributed five assists.

Wyatt Schmitt and Edgar Rodriguez added 12 points each for the Cardinals. Schmitt pulled down three rebounds.

Cooper Neal put in six points and added three assists while Grant Jobe finished with five points and six rebounds.