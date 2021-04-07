Glenwood edges Cardinal tennis

The Clarinda boys tennis team took its first loss of the season Monday, April 5, falling 5-4 at home against Glenwood.

The Cardinals were better up top, earning their wins at the top three singles positions and the top doubles spot, but they couldn’t earn the one additional win needed to gain a dual victory.

Clarinda’s top two players, Nathan Brown and Lance Regehr, both won twice. Brown won 10-4 over Teagan Matheny at the top singles spot and Regehr 10-1 over Logan Clark at number 2 singles. Brown and Regehr also teamed up for a 10-6 win over Matheny and Clark at number 1 doubles.

Kale Downey earned Clarinda’s other victory, a 10-5 triumph over Tyler Harger at number 3 singles.

Glenwood won the other three singles matches. Cyrus Lawrence lost 10-1 to Josh Nieman at number 4, Connor Pullen 10-4 to Trice Buchanan at number 5 and Luke Baker 10-5 to Ben Batten at number 6.

Downey and Baker lost 10-7 to Harger and Nieman at number 2 doubles while Lawrence and Pullen took a 10-2 loss to Buchanan and Batten at number 3.