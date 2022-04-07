Glenwood defeats Cardinal golf

Cooper Neal led Clarinda boys golf with a 40, but the Cardinals fell 154-187 in a nine-hole dual at Glenwood Monday, April 4.
Braden Sneed of Glenwood was the medalist with a 35, beating teammate Gavin Schau by three strokes. Neal’s 40 matched Glenwood’s Tommy Johnson for third.
James McCall and Caden Butt were also in the 40s for the Cardinals with McCall shooting a 46 and Butt a 48. Justus Fine wrapped up Clarinda’s team score with a 53. Brevin Coston shot a 56 and Grant Turner a 60 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.