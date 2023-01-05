Girls wrestling regional assignments released

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa girls wrestling athletes will travel to Sioux City later this month to attempt to qualify for the state tournament.

Assignments for the first girls wrestling regional qualifying tournaments were released Wednesday, Jan. 4, by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The regional tournaments are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, with two separate tournaments located at each regional site. The top four in each weight class from each regional will advance to the state tournament, scheduled for Feb. 2 and 3, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City will host the Region 1 and 2 Tournaments, which the Cardinals, Fillies and Warriors will take part in.

Clarinda in in Region 1 and is joined by AHSTW, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Council Bluffs Co-op, Denison-Schleswig, Eagle Grove, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Humboldt, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Manson-NW Webster, Okoboji/HMS, Pocahontas Area, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon/South O’Brien, Sioux Center, Sioux City West, SWAT, Treynor and Underwood.

Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa are in Region 2 and are joined by Audubon, Carroll, East Sac County, Emmetsburg, GTRA, Kuemper Catholic, Le Mars, Missouri Valley, MOC-Floyd Valley, Red Oak, Ridge View, Riverside, Sioux Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, South Central Calhoun, Spencer, Spirit Lake Park, West Lyon, Western Christian and Western Iowa.

The first matches of the Region 1 and Region 2 Tournaments are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.