Girls wrestling coming to Clarinda this winter

  • 0
Clarinda will sponsor its own girls wrestling team this winter.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is sponsoring wrestling for the first time during the 2022/2023 school year and a small Clarinda team will take part.

Clarinda Activities Director Jake Lord said there are currently two high school athletes and three in junior high that have committed to join the program with Jason Gordon, who is also a boys assistant, serving as the head girls wrestling coach. Lord adds they continue to recruit in hoping to have more athletes join the program.

While the schedule isn’t finalized yet, Lord said most schools are in agreement that they will all try some different things with schedules this year and then build off that going forward.

“The schedule will follow the boys schedule closely,” Lord said, “with a few additional girl-only tournaments and duals mixed in.”

Girls wrestling practice begins across the state Monday, Oct. 31, with the first competition date set for Nov. 14. Super Regional Qualifying meets take place Jan. 27, with the first IGHSAU state wrestling tournament set for Feb. 2-3 in Coralville.

