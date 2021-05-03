Girls regional golf assignments released

The Clarinda girls golf team will travel to Shenandoah to open the postseason.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional golf tournament assignments for Classes 1A and 2A Friday, April 30.

Shenandoah will host the Class 2A Region 2B Tournament at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course.

The Cardinals and Fillies will be joined by Interstate 35, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor, Underwood and West Central Valley.

Qualifiers from the first round regional advance to the regional final Monday, May 24, with the Class 2A Region 2 final at Quail Run Golf Course, hosted by Underwood.

Other teams in Class 2A Region 2 are ACGC, Des Moines Christian, Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Panorama, PCM, Van Meter and Woodward-Granger.

Essex-Stanton and Sidney will travel to Quail Run for their first round regional meet May 17. Tri-Center will host the Class 1A Region 2C Tournament. The Trojanettes, Cowgirls and host Trojans will be joined by Bedford, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Riverside and St. Albert.