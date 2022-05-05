Girls golf regional assignments released

Shenandoah will host a Class 2A regional girls golf tournament Friday, May 13.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional golf assignments for all four classes Tuesday, May 3.

Shenandoah will host the Class 2A Region 3B tournament at the Shenandoah Golf Course. Clarinda is also in the field.

Red Oak is the only other Hawkeye 10 Conference school in the field, which also includes AC/GC, Panorama, Treynor, Underwood and West Central Valley.

Qualifiers from the Shenandoah tournament will travel to the Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic for the Region 3 final, which will be hosted by Treynor Wednesday, May 18.

Essex/Stanton and Sidney will make the trip to Mount Ayr and the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club for the Class 1A Region 2B Tournament.

The Trojanettes and Cowgirls are the only Corner Conference schools in the field. They will be joined by the hosts from Mount Ayr as well as Bedford, CAM, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox and Southwest Valley.

Qualifiers from the Mount Ayr tournament will travel to the Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita for the Region 2 final, hosted by CAM Wednesday, May 18.

Regional final qualifiers advance to the state golf tournament May 26-27.