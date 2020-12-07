Four Cardinals score in double figures in win at St. Albert

The Clarinda boys basketball team won their third consecutive game to start the season, and did it in convincing fashion, 66-45 at St. Albert on Friday, Dec. 4.
The Cardinals shot 50% from the field, 44% from behind the 3-point line and nearly doubled the Falcons’ rebounding total in cementing a 3-0 start to the season.
The Cardinals outscored the Falcons in every quarter, leading 21-14 after the first, 39-28 at halftime and 52-38 after the third period. All five Cardinal starters scored at least nine points.
Michael Shull had a monster double-double, scoring 19 points on just seven field goal attempts. He was 4-7 from the field, including 3-5 from deep. He also made 8 of his 12 free throw attempts. He added 10 rebounds.
Drew Brown scored 13 points and contributed five assists for the Cardinals. Cooper Neal knocked down three 3-pointers in putting up 12 points to go with three assists and three rebounds. Grant Jobe was perfect on five field goal attempts for 10 points. He added six boards. Wyatt Schmitt was the only starter not to reach double figures offensively, but nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Isaac Jones added three points and four rebounds off the bench in helping hand a Falcon team that started four seniors a loss in their first game of the season.
Girls Game
Clarinda girls basketball lost for the fourth consecutive game, a 58-23 setback at St. Albert Friday, Dec. 4.
The Cardinals scored 10 points in the opening quarter, but couldn’t put together nearly enough offense to stay with the Saintes, who scored 22 in the first and were well into double digits in the next two quarters as well. Clarinda trailed 36-15 at halftime and 53-17 after three quarters.
Taylor Cole scored eight points to lead Clarinda offensively.
Jessalee Neihart added six points while Faith Espinosa finished with five for the Cardinals.
Chloe Strait and Jillian Graham both had two points.
Full stats will be added here when available.
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 0-4 on the season.
Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Atlantic, Glenwood and Shenandoah make up the second full week of basketball for the Cardinals.
