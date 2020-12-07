Four Cardinals score in double figures in win at St. Albert

The Clarinda boys basketball team won their third consecutive game to start the season, and did it in convincing fashion, 66-45 at St. Albert on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Cardinals shot 50% from the field, 44% from behind the 3-point line and nearly doubled the Falcons’ rebounding total in cementing a 3-0 start to the season.

The Cardinals outscored the Falcons in every quarter, leading 21-14 after the first, 39-28 at halftime and 52-38 after the third period. All five Cardinal starters scored at least nine points.

Michael Shull had a monster double-double, scoring 19 points on just seven field goal attempts. He was 4-7 from the field, including 3-5 from deep. He also made 8 of his 12 free throw attempts. He added 10 rebounds.

Drew Brown scored 13 points and contributed five assists for the Cardinals. Cooper Neal knocked down three 3-pointers in putting up 12 points to go with three assists and three rebounds. Grant Jobe was perfect on five field goal attempts for 10 points. He added six boards. Wyatt Schmitt was the only starter not to reach double figures offensively, but nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.