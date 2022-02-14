Four Cardinals earn berths at state wrestling tournament

GLENWOOD – Four of the five Clarinda athletes who competed at the Class 2A District 2 Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, at Glenwood High School, finished in the top two of their weight class to secure a berth at the state tournament.

Seniors Logan Green and Kale Downey and sophomores Jase Wilmes and Karson Downey all advanced to the Class 2A state tournament, which begins Thursday, Feb. 17, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“They did all they could (Saturday),” Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said. “The guys that are wrestling (at state) went out there to win matches and score points and that worked out for them. This was a lot better feeling than a week earlier.”

Green earned his first state tournament appearance with a district title at 285 pounds. Kale Downey finished second at 145 for his third consecutive state berth. Karson Downey and Wilmes took advantage of a wrestleback opportunity after both lost their first match to secure a runner-up finish and the first state tournament appearance of their careers.

Sophomore Kaden Whipp was the other Cardinal in the field. He did not receive a wrestleback opportunity after losing in the first round and ended his season in Glenwood after a state appearance as a freshman.

Clarinda’s day was strong enough to earn them a third-place team finish with 72 points. Atlantic rolled to the team title with 124 points and six state qualifiers. Carroll was five points ahead of Clarinda with four state qualifiers. Creston, Greene County and Glenwood were all within 7 ½ points of the Cardinals and finished with three state qualifiers each.

Central Decatur, Clarke, Harlan, Red Oak and Southwest Iowa all had one state qualifier.

Green won both of his matches by fall at 285 pounds to move on to the state tournament. He pinned Southwest Iowa’s Chance Roof in the first round and then after building a 7-0 lead in the first period, put away Creston’s Quinten Fuller just past the halfway point of period two.

“I just came out and wrestled my best and what I knew how to do,” Green said. “I executed my plan and came out on top. It’s awesome to get up (to state) because that’s what you’re working all year for.”

Cardinal head coach Jared Bevins called Green “extremely consistent” and a “very dangerous” wrestler at the state tournament.

Wilmes and Karson Downey had similar paths to reaching the state tournament and both showed the emotion of making it to state in earning their second win.

“As much as you want to be in the finals of a tournament like this,” Bevins said, “being the one who earns the wrestleback versus the one who loses to get there, there is a difference mentally there. I think Jase and Karson used that to their advantage.”

Downey lost to Red Oak’s Dawson Bond by fall in the third period in the 160-pound semifinals. Bond led 16-4 after the first two periods before the pin to drop Downey into the consolation match against Creston’s William Bolinger, who Downey lost to in the sectional final last week. Downey was on the attack early to take a 4-1 lead after the first period and then pinned the Panther late in the second period. Downey earned another pin at the 3:05 mark over Greene County’s Nathan Black to earn the state tournament appearance.

“After I lost the first match I knew I had to keep the right mindset to win my next two,” Downey said. “I kept wrestling my matches and did everything I could to win. It’s really exciting for me (to go to state). I hadn’t wrestled (Black) this year, so I did some research on him and knew what I had to do to beat him.”

Wilmes lost his opening match 11-5 to Zane Bendorf of Harlan, a match he scored the final five points in. He came back out and pinned Greene County’s Noble Hoyt in the first period of the consolation match and then after a scoreless first period, pinned Jarrett Armstrong of Atlantic in the second place wrestleback at 182.

“In both of Jase’s wins he was in a position where he dropped a match earlier in the year,” Bevins said. “Jase is mature enough to accept the loss and learn from it and it got him two wins (Saturday).

Wilmes said it was an emotional moment to advance to the state tournament by avenging a pair of losses.

“I’m just glad I could come out, it means a lot,” Wilmes said. “All the work I have put in all year pays off in the end. I knew I just needed to wrestle my match and do what I have been working on and it turned out how I liked it too.”

Kale Downey will finish his career with his third state tournament appearance and hopes this is the year he finally advances to the second day.

“It feels just as good as the first time,” Downey said on qualifying for state. “Hopefully the third time is the charm. My first match (Saturday) was one of the best I have wrestled this year.”

That first match was a 13-11 win over Carroll’s Jireh Gallegos, just Gallegos’ fifth loss of the season. A strong second period gave Downey a 9-3 lead, but Gallegos battled back, taking Downey down four times in the final two minutes, but the Cardinal senior hung on for the 13-11 win to avenge a loss from December.

“Kale showed he was the more prepared wrestler for that match,” Bevins said. “He came out on fire and did what it took to win in the third period. I couldn’t be happier with his performance in that one.”

Downey’s day would end with a loss, as an early takedown gave him his only points in a 5-2 loss to Creston’s Triston Barncastle in the final. Gallegos won the third-place match, meaning Downey didn’t have to compete in a wrestleback.

Video interviews with the four state qualifying Cardinals can be found below.

Whipp took a tough 4-2 loss to Carroll’s Dreylen Schweitzer in the 106-pound semifinal. He would end his season with a win, pinning Harlan’s Jesse Jens in the consolation match.

Bevins now takes four Cardinals to Des Moines and the state tournament, which starts Thursday with the first round and first round of consolation. Bevins said the goal for each is at least two wins and a medal.

“It’s a matchup game at times (at state),” Bevins said, “but hopefully we can keep them feeling good and wrestling their best, like we were in a position to (Saturday). If we can do that again, we definitely have a shot to bring home some medals.”