Four Cardinal events jump into Drake Relays

The Clarinda track and field teams will have four events compete at the Drake Relays, which take place Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The list of official high school qualifiers was released Saturday, April 23, by the Drake Relays.

Three of the four Cardinal events are field events with Tadyn Brown and Paige Millikan both qualifying in the long jump and Isaac Jones in the high jump.

Additionally, the girls 4x100 meter relay will compete.

Jones is in the high jump field for the second straight year after tying for 11th last season. He will compete at 10 a.m. Friday in the boys high jump with his leap of 6-8 putting him number six coming in. The high jump field has 27 competitors with 13 of them coming in with a qualifying leap of 6-4. There are three with a best jump of 6-9, who will lead the field coming in.

Brown will be the first Cardinal to compete with the boys long jump starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Brown’s best jump of the season of 21 feet, 8.5 inches, qualified him 13th out of 24 competitors in the field. The number seven through 24 competitors are separated by just 7 ½ inches with the top two qualifiers both above 24 feet.

Millikan will compete at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the girls long jump. Her top jump of 17-1.75 gave her the 24th and final qualifying spot, although the number eight qualifier is less than six inches ahead of her. The top jump coming in is over 19 feet.

The 4x100 relay team will take the track for the preliminaries at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, one of 96 entries in the field. Clarinda’s team of Bailey Nordyke, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight is the number 79 qualifier with a time of 52.59 seconds. The final qualifying time was 52.91 while Ames has the top time of 48.91. The top eight times in the prelims will qualify for the final at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.