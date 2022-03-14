Former Clarinda athlete, coach inducted into IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame

A two-time all-state selection during his playing days at Clarinda, B.J. Windhorst was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame Friday, March 11, at halftime of the Class 3A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Windhorst scored 29.6 points per game his senior year and helped lead the Cardinals to the 1991 state tournament as a junior. He said he is extremely humbled by the honor and it has allowed him to reflect on his time at Clarinda.

“The things I think about are playing in all the sports,” Windhorst said. “Growing up with the same guys from kindergarten all the way through and how close of a group we were and how important it was to compete for Clarinda in all sports.”

Windhorst is the grandson of the late Merl Eberly and said being part of that family made representing Clarinda something to take pride in.

“I come from a family that was very prideful I being from Clarinda,” Windhorst said. “My entire family is immersed in athletics and it’s around Clarinda and is a big deal. It’s really important to be a part of representing Clarinda and doing well for Clarinda.”

Windhorst said advancing to the state tournament was “by far the most memorable part” of his playing career. The Cardinals beat Council Bluffs St. Albert and Fort Dodge St. Edmond, who he remembers as both being top five teams, just to get to state, before falling to Western Christian in the first round.

Windhorst went on to play basketball at Iowa Western and then Drake and then got a call to come back home.

“I wasn’t even sure I wanted to be a coach at the time,” Windhorst said. “I helped with the men’s program at Drake when I got done playing, but I hadn’t thought much about coaching high school. I got a phone call from Harley Schieffer, who was the (athletic director) at the time, and he asked ‘What do you think about coming home and coaching?”

Windhorst came home and coached four years at Clarinda, a time he calls “four of the most memorable years of my coaching career.”

“I probably left a state championship on the table,” Windhorst said, “when I left there to come back to Des Moines. I think we won 14, 15, 16 and 18 games in my four years and I was starting three sophomores the year I left. They then won 20 and 22 games. If I have any regret, it’s maybe staying a couple more years at Clarinda. At that time, though, I wanted to get back to the Des Moines area and I had an opportunity to come to a great school and help transform their program. Things happen for a reason, but those four years were very special.”

Windhorst ended up at Southeast Polk, but then got out of education after the 2011 season. He was out of coaching for three years before taking the head job at Valley in West Des Moines, where he just completed his eighth season.

Windhost also owns a residential and commercial HVAC cleaning business along with his brother, and said that has been a “really fun business endeavor.”

Windhorst was one of 11 players, coaches and officials who were officially inducted into the IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame Friday and in talking the day of the induction said he was most excited to see several former teammates and share the day with a lot of people.