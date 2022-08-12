Former A's Emshoff, Mullenbach, play in Minor League game at Field of Dreams

Two former Clarinda A’s played in the Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams Stadium in Dyersville, Iowa Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Matt Mullenbach, who played for the A’s in 2016, played for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, while Kale Emshoff, who was part of Clarinda’s 2017 team, played for the Quad Cities River Bandits, in the battle of Iowa teams at the Iowa stadium.

The two Class A minor league teams squared off at the Field of Dreams stadium two days before the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs took part in the Major League game, which was also played there. The minor league game was televised by MLB Network, while the major league game was broadcasted by FOX.

Emshoff was the starting catcher for the River Bandits and batted fifth. He reached base once, taking a walk, in four plate appearances in the 7-2 win for Quad Cities.

Mullenbach came out of the bullpen for Cedar Rapids and pitched a scoreless fourth inning.

After games played Thursday, Aug. 11, Emshoff was batting .226 for the River Bandits, with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 82 games.

Mullenbach had appeared in 15 games for Cedar Rapids and was 1-1 with a 0.84 ERA. He has 18 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings.

The River Bandits and Kernels are both high Class A teams. The River Bandits are in the Kansas City Royals minor league system, while the Kernels are part of the Minnesota Twins organization.