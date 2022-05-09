Five conference titles, two third-place team finishes for Cardinal track

ATLANTIC – The Clarinda track and field teams won five event titles and the girls and boys both finished third at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field Meet, held Thursday, May 5, at Atlantic High School.

The Cardinal girls left the meet Thursday thinking they had a runner-up team finish, but a scoring error was found Friday in one event, dropping them one spot to third. They scored 89 points, just two ahead of Lewis Central and 3.5 ahead of Atlantic. Harlan was second, seven points ahead of the Cardinals. Glenwood rolled to the title with 165 points.

The Clarinda boys scored 88 points with no other team close on either side. Lewis Central won the conference title with 144 points, 10 better than Glenwood.

“Third place is nothing to hang our heads about,” Clarinda boys head coach Chad Blank said, “but we know we left quite a few points out there. There were a ton of positives throughout the meet, but overall we did not execute to the highest of our abilities.”

Both teams started out with a pair of field event victories and Clarinda girls head coach Marilyn Wagoner said that was a spark for the whole meet.

“We started out very strong,” Wagoner said, “but every girl had to battle throughout the night. To win both long jump and high jump was huge for us and Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke brought us early points as well. We had to stay focused, especially as the night went on.”

Paige Millikan and Jerzee Knight won the jumps to give the Cardinal girls that great start. Millikan jumped 16 feet, 8 inches, to win by a single inch and Knight cleared 4-8, one of four athletes to get over that height, but Knight had the least amount of misses to take the full 10 points.

The boys also started the night with wins in the jumps, both by wide margins with Isaac Jones going over 6-6 in the high jump and Tadyn Brown going out to 22-6.5 to win the long jump.

“Tadyn has been looking strong in the long jump,” Blank said. “He has been knocking on the door of something big and it finally broke through for him. The best part about it is he can still go farther. He is looking strong and has an opportunity to do some big things over the next few weeks. It was great to see Isaac back over some big heights. He has been a little banged up this year, and has had some ups and downs. His attempts at 6-9 looked solid. I know he is capable of hitting that and then some. Like Tadyn, Isaac is locked in and knows he has an opportunity to do some big things.”

Jones added a fifth-place leap in the long jump while Cole Baumgart finished sixth in the high jump.

The Cardinal girls also started well on the track with Hartley winning the 3000 meter run in 10 minutes, 54.5 seconds. Teammate Raenna Henke was fifth at 11:44.47.

Hartley and Millikan were strong throughout the night, both mainly competing in individual events.

Millikan finished second in the 200 in 27.28 and fourth in the 100 in 13.25. Hartley was runner-up in the 1500 in 5:14.15 and fourth in the 800 in 2:33.78. Both were also part of the 1600 medley relay team, along with Taylor Cole and Knight, finishing third in 4:33.73.

“Paige executed well (Thursday),” Wagoner said. “She stayed focused and knew her role as we had her in more individual events than usual. Mayson just came off of a Hawkeye 10 doubles tennis championship Wednesday and then ran four tough events (Thursday). She’s such a strong athlete, mentally and physically. I’m proud of how she battled in each race.”

Henke added a fifth-place run in the 1500 for the Cardinals in 5:17.78.

Other individual place-winners were Callie King taking seventh in the 400 and Amelia Hesse eighth in the 400 hurdles.

The 1600 medley was the highest placing relay for the Cardinals with the 4x800 adding a fourth-place mark in a time of 10:56.03. Ashlyn Eberly, Hesse, King and Henke were in that race.

“Our 4x800 did well as well as the distance medley,” Wagoner said. “I’m excited about the energy these teams have when they compete.”

The Cardinals were also sixth in the 4x100 and 4x400, seventh in the 4x200 and shuttle hurdle and eighth in the 800 medley. Athletes who competed in at least one of those relays who haven’t been named yet were: Presley Jobe, Paige May, Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait and Dakota Wise.

The Cardinal boys had their best time of the season in three separate relays. The 4x800 team of Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder placed second in the 4x800 in 8:39.80. The 4x400 team of Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Brayden Hayes and Cooper Phillips were third in 3:34.71. The shuttle hurdle team also finished third with Xavier DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Tyler Raybourn coming home in 1:04.69.

Blank said those relays were part of a strong night for several of his athletes.

“I was very pleased with our 4x8, shuttle hurdle and 4x4,” Blank said. “They all had season PRs and are looking great going into districts. Our distance crew is starting to click at the moment too. Treyton PR’d in the 3200, 4x8 and the mile. Michael Mayer had a breakthrough in the 4x8 and open 8. Logan Green had a strong showing in the shot put and Tyler Raybourn had a second place finish in the 110s and was close to a PR.”

Raybourn ran the hurdle race in 15.99 to place second. Teammate Xavier DeGroot took fifth in 16.31. Green’s top shot put toss traveled 47-9.5.

Brown added a third-place run in the 400 in 52.64. Schaapherder finished sixth in the 3200 in 10:25.45 and in the 1600 in 4:48.91. Mayer took sixth in the 800 in 2:08.03.

Other relay medalists for the Cardinal boys were sixth-place marks in the 4x200 and 800 medley and a seventh place run in the 4x100. Kade Engstrand and Ronnie Weidman were athletes in those events, who haven’t been named yet.

The Cardinals now look ahead to a Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday, May 12, in Treynor.

“The district is looking loaded again this year,” Blank said, “but the message to the boys is we would not want it any other way. We are going to have to see those teams at some point, so this is just going to prepare us for state. We want to not only qualify as many things as possible for state, but we want to qualify as many things that can score at state. We believe we can take a slew of events to the Blue Oval and do some damage.”

Wagoner adds that the goal for her girls is to take the same mindset and same energy they had at the conference meet into the state qualifying meet.

“The girls continue to build confidence and take time to recover,” Wagoner said, “and rest up for another tough meet (Thursday).”

The top two in each event at Treynor Thursday automatically qualifies for the state meet, along with the next eight best place-winners statewide. The state meet is May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Full Clarinda girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 3. Clarinda 89.

100 meter dash: 4. Paige Millikan 13.25. Hailee Knight 15.40.

200 meter dash: 2. Paige Millikan 27.28. Hailee Knight 32.65.

400 meter dash: 7. Callie King 1:06.09. Amelia Hesse 1:08.78.

800 meter run: 4. Mayson Hartley 2:33.78. Ashlyn Eberly 2:42.27.

1500 meter run: 2. Mayson Hartley 5:14.15. 5. Raenna Henke 5:17.78.

3000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 10:54.50. 5. Raenna Henke 11:44.47.

100 meter hurdles: Paige May 19.23. Chloe Strait 20.81.

400 meter hurdles: 8. Amelia Hesse 1:16.17. Chloe Strait 1:17.79.

High jump: 1. Jerzee Knight 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Paige Millikan 16-8.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 26-2.5. Kaylee Smith 23-4.5.

Discus: Quinn Durfey 79-9. Lylly Merrill 71-2.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight) 54.22.

4x200 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier, Presley Jobe, Taylor Cole) 1:57.21.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke, Callie King, Jerzee Knight) 4:39.63.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 10:56.03.

800 meter medley relay: 8. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:04.14.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight, Mayson Hartley) 4:33.73.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 7. Clarinda (Paige May, Dakota Wise, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait) 1:23.60.

Full Clarinda boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 3. Clarinda 88.

100 meter dash: Ayden Sunderman 12.36. Taten Eighmy 12.40.

200 meter dash: Tadyn Brown 24.40.

400 meter dash: 3. Tadyn Brown 52.64. Alec Wyman 58.56.

800 meter run: 6. Michael Mayer 2:08.03. Mark Everett 2:27.32.

1600 meter run: 6. Treyton Schaapherder 4:48.91. Kyle Wagoner 4:55.36.

3200 meter run: 6. Treyton Schaapherder 10:25.45. Ryan Skeripski 15:25.05.

110 meter hurdles: 2. Tyler Raybourn 15.99. 5. Xavier DeGroot 16.31.

400 meter hurdles: Kolby McAndrews 1:04.78. Tyler Raybourn 1:04.80.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones 6-6. 6. Cole Baumgart 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown 22-6.5. 5. Isaac Jones 20-8.

Shot put: 3. Logan Green 47-9.5. Teagan Fichter 38-2.

Discus: Grant Jobe 117-7. Creighton Tuzzio 104-5.

4x100 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Kade Engstrand, Ronnie Weidman, Xavier DeGroot) 47.48.

4x200 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Brayden Hayes, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:37.17.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Brayden Hayes, Cooper Phillips) 3:34.71.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder) 8:39.80.

800 meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Brayden Hayes, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 1:40.67.

1600 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Brayden Hayes, Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Kyle Wagoner) DQ.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:04.69.