Five Cardinals earn conference medals at Hawkeye 10 XC meet

GLENWOOD – The Clarinda girls cross country team had its highest conference finish in 15 years, taking third at the Hawkeye 10 cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 14, held at Glenwood Lake Park.
The Cardinals had three individual medalists and all six athletes in the top 33 to finish third with 84 points, trailing only Harlan’s 55 and Glenwood’s 59.
The Shenandoah girls finished 10th with 239 points, 18 back of Lewis Central and 29 ahead of Red Oak.
The Clarinda boys took fifth with 145 points, seven ahead of a Shenandoah team that beat Atlantic for the first time this season.
Junior Mayson Hartley, who placed fifth in a time of 19 minutes, 49 seconds, led the Cardinals and was named the meet’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“I wanted to get top five,” Hartley said. “There is awesome competition here and I wanted to see how I could compete (Thursday).”
“(Mayson’s) determination never ceases to amaze me,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer added on Hartley’s efforts.
Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan won the girls race in 18:57, beating teammate Kaia Bieker by 14 seconds.
Hartley’s teammate Raenna Henke took eighth in a time of 20:18, a minute and a half better than her time on the same course in August.
Ashlyn Eberly added an 18th place medal in 20:53. Callie King finished 25th in 21:24 and Cheyenne Sunderman was 28th in 21:35 to complete the scoring for the Cardinals. Amelia Hesse finished Clarinda’s efforts in the 73 athlete field with a 33rd place run of 22:16.
Eberly and King were more than two minutes better than their time on the same course earlier this season.
“The girls are taking great pride in their accomplishments,” Mayer said. “I am thrilled to share in their joy.”
Hartley said they’ll take this effort and go forward into Thursday’s state qualifying meet at Southeast Valley.
“We’ll take that meet, see where we go from there and compete as a team,” Hartley said.
Christene Johnson led the Shenandoah girls, finishing 29th in 21:35. Head coach Grant Staats said it was by far her best race of the season.
“(Johnson) dropped about a minute off her best after dropping about a minute off of it last week,” Staats said. “We knew she had it in her and it was just a matter of breaking it out. (Next week) might be a really good course for her.”
Staats was very pleased with his team’s efforts in taking 10th as a team.
“Our girls stepped up and it was an incredible day for us,” Staats said. “We worked hard and we came mentally prepared. This is what we have trained for all year and I’m really happy with how we did as a team.”
Staats said he saw some toughness from his athletes Thursday that hadn’t been there much of the season.
“Our girls dropped off a bit between mile one and two,” Staats said, “but it was good to see them battle back between miles two and three. That’s something we haven’t done all year. It was really cool to see them work up, get tough and really go after it.”
Hailey Egbert was next for the Fillies with a 44th place run of 23:05. Egbert was followed by Abby Martin’s 23:59 to finish 51st and Lauryn Dukes’ 24:34 to take 54th. Aleigha Gomez completed the Shenandoah lineup in 61st in a time of 25:30.
The Shenandoah boys were sixth overall, led by medalist Alex Razee who finished 10th in a final time of 17:06.
“Alex had a terrific meet,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “He was around 11th for most of the meet, faded to around 13th with a quarter mile to go, but his finish was really strong to secure that 10th place finish.”
Campbell felt it was a very good overall performance from his team.
“The guys ran extremely hard for each other (Thursday),” Campbell said. “The guys have been practicing well and it showed up (Thursday). I feel that the team is peaking at the right time.”
Eli Schuster and Mitchell Jones were next for the Mustangs, both within 20 seconds of earning a medal. Schuster took 24th in 17:54 and Jones 26th in 18:01.
“Eli has been so good the last few meets,” Campbell said. “His late season charge has been big for the team. Mitchell ran another outstanding race. He is poised for a big meet next week.”
Brandon McDowell was the fourth Mustang across the finish line, placing 42nd in 18:43. Damien Little Thunder was the final scorer, taking 50th in 19:05.
George Martin and Josh Schuster completed Shenandoah’s lineup. Martin was 54th in 19:20 and Schuster 59th in 19:39.
“The guys are gaining in confidence heading into the state qualifying meet,” Campbell said. “We will see a number of new teams, but the goals for the guys won’t change much. We will try to key off of each other and control what we can control. I’m excited to see them get after it.”
Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn won the boys race in a time of 15:53. The Glenwood boys won the team title with 52 points, 19 ahead of Lewis Central.
The Clarinda boys were just seven points ahead of Shenandoah and were led by individual medalists Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder. Wagoner finished eighth in 16:54 and Schaapherder 15th in 17:29.
“Kyle has had a tremendous freshman season and finishing eighth was icing on the cake,” Mayer said. “Treyton continues to impress and thrives on challenges and competition.”
Mayer said six of her seven ran an all-time best on a course that seemed quite fast Thursday.
Michael Mayer was next for the Cardinals, placing 30th in 18:07. Lance Regehr finished 43rd in 18:44 and Alex Lihs 49th in 18:57 to complete the scoring lineup.
Mark Everett finished 52nd in 19:08 and Forrest Eberly 60th in 19:49 for the Cardinals.
Both Clarinda and Shenandoah travel to Southeast Valley Thursday for a Class 2A state qualifying meet.
“Next week will prove to be a new adventure because none of us have seen the state qualifying meet course,” Mayer said. “The girls are going in with a high rank compared to the other teams at this site. The boys field is completely loaded, so we plan to run another set of personal records and leave our best races on the course.”
The top three teams and top 15 individuals at Thursday’s state qualifying meet advance to the state meet Saturday, Oct. 30.