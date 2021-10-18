Five Cardinals earn conference medals at Hawkeye 10 XC meet

Ashlyn Eberly added an 18th place medal in 20:53. Callie King finished 25th in 21:24 and Cheyenne Sunderman was 28th in 21:35 to complete the scoring for the Cardinals. Amelia Hesse finished Clarinda’s efforts in the 73 athlete field with a 33rd place run of 22:16.

Eberly and King were more than two minutes better than their time on the same course earlier this season.

“The girls are taking great pride in their accomplishments,” Mayer said. “I am thrilled to share in their joy.”

Hartley said they’ll take this effort and go forward into Thursday’s state qualifying meet at Southeast Valley.

“We’ll take that meet, see where we go from there and compete as a team,” Hartley said.

Christene Johnson led the Shenandoah girls, finishing 29th in 21:35. Head coach Grant Staats said it was by far her best race of the season.

“(Johnson) dropped about a minute off her best after dropping about a minute off of it last week,” Staats said. “We knew she had it in her and it was just a matter of breaking it out. (Next week) might be a really good course for her.”

Staats was very pleased with his team’s efforts in taking 10th as a team.