Five Cardinal XC athletes given team awards

The Clarinda cross country team capped a historic season Thursday, Nov. 3, at their annual end-of-season banquet, held in the Clarinda High School commons.

For the first time in head coach Jane Mayer’s tenure, the Cardinal boys and girls teams both qualified for the state cross country meet.

The Cardinal girls placed 11th, the boys 12th and the Cardinals also had a pair of state medalists in Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder and a pair of sophomores who weren’t far away from earning their own medals in Kyle Wagoner and Raenna Henke.

Three of those Cardinals received one of the five team awards, put together and handed out at the banquet by Mayer.

Hartley was named the Most Legendary Female Runner in Clarinda History after earning her third state meet medal and qualifying for her fourth state meet. Hartley’s sixth-place run at state was her best finish ever. She was also a co-captain of the team.

Schaapherder was named the Most Valuable and Inspired Male Runner. The Cardinal junior placed ninth at the state meet to earn his first medal after qualifying for last year’s state meet individually. He was also a co-captain for the boys.

Schaapherder shared captain honors with Wagoner, who was named the Harold Henry “Pee Wee” Reese Teammate Award. Wagoner finished 17th at the state meet.

The other co-captain for the girls was senior Amelia Hesse, who was given the Cardinal Character Award after competing at the state meet for the second year in a row as a member of a state qualifying team.

Additionally, Mayer named Elaina Hesse the Middle School Most Valuable Runner, as she captained the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish in Class 2A at the state middle school meet.

Mayer spent a little time honoring the program’s five seniors in Hartley, Amelia Hesse, Alec Wyman, Forrest Eberly and Rylan Henke. Hesse, Hartley and Wyman also earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Academic Award, which is given to senior letter winners with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Hesse, Hartley and Henke earned Academic All-State honors from the Iowa Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. To earn this award, the student-athlete has to have a 3.8 GPA or higher, qualify for the state meet or finish in the top 30 at a state qualifying meet.

Both the boys and girls teams also earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from their respective state associations for achieving a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Mayer had several people to thank, including her assistant coaches Sage Lloyd and Ruth Regehr. She also thanked the parents of both the high school and middle school groups. The parents responded by concluding the banquet with a thank you for the coaches, which was a gift card to a local business.

Both the boys and girls teams hope to have five of the seven athletes who competed at this year’s state meet compete again next season.