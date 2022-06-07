First loss, then easy win for Cardinal baseball

The Clarinda baseball team lost its first game of the season 2-1 at St. Albert Monday, June 6, but then responded with a 13-0 win over the Falcons in the second game of the doubleheader.

The second game was called after five innings because of the run-rule. Clarinda scored in four of the five frames, putting up four runs in the first inning, and then three each in the second, third and fifth.

The Cardinal offense did the damage on just eight hits. Cooper Neal and James McCall finished with two hits each. Jarod McNeese drove in three runs, while Neal added two to go with three runs scored. Tadyn Brown and Cole Baumgart both had a hit and scored twice. Wyatt Schmitt added a hit and a run scored.

Creighton Tuzzio threw a complete game shutout on the mound for the Cardinals, giving up three hits, while striking out one over five innings. He threw just 64 pitches.

In the opener, the Cardinals tied the game at one in the top of the sixth inning, only to see the Falcons retake the lead in the home sixth.

A sacrifice fly by McNeese drove in Baumgart with Clarinda’s only run. Neal and Brown had two hits each for the Cardinals.

Neal went the distance on the mound in the loss, throwing just 63 pitches over six innings. He struck out four and gave up six hits and two earned runs.

Clarinda -- who moved up the number three in the Iowa Baseball Coaches’ Association’s Class 2A rankings earlier in the day -- left Council Bluffs with an 8-1 record, 5-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.