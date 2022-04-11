First IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament to be held in Coralville

The first sanctioned Iowa girls high school wrestling state tournament will take place Feb. 2-3, 2023 in Coralville.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Board of Directors unanimously passed season regulations and named Coralville’s Xtream Arena as the home of the state tournament.

The 2022-23 girls wrestling season will start with the first practice Monday, Oct. 31, with competition beginning Monday, Nov. 14. Varsity teams will be allowed 15 competition dates and unlimited scrimmages. There will be one class for wrestling.

The Xtream Arena in Coralville will host the event. That venue hosted the last two girls state tournaments, which were put on by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA). The Xtream Arena is also the new home of the state volleyball tournament, starting this fall.

The IGHSAU adopted the 14 weight classes recommended by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Those classes are: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

Final details on the state tournament and state qualifying tournaments will be released by the IGHSAU later this spring.