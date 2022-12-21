Final quarter dooms Cardinal GBB

CLARINDA — For three quarters, the Clarinda girls basketball team played right with a Harlan team that entered the Hawkeye 10 Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 20 on a five-game winning streak.

The Cardinals were limited to just three free throws offensively in the final eight minutes, however, and Harlan pulled away for a 47-34 win.

The Cardinals started well, taking a 6-2 lead in the game’s first 2-plus minutes. Harlan led after the first quarter and extended the lead to five in the opening moments of the second period, but a pair of Kylie Meier triples, a basket by Jerzee Knight and two Bailey Nordyke free throws gave Clarinda an 18-14 advantage at the 4:31 mark in the second quarter.

Clarinda led for the rest of the first half, with Taylor Cole scoring the team’s final six points, including two free throws with five seconds left to give the Cardinals a 24-19 halftime lead.

“We played pretty good basketball in the first half,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “We executed offensively and we were patient, reversing the ball. Defensively, we executed our game plan also and when we do that, we’re pretty good. We told them at halftime that a good program like Harlan isn’t going to freak out because they’re losing. They’ll keep battling. Our key is to take care of the ball and keep executing and we didn’t do that in the second half.”

Harlan had the lead by the 6:04 mark of the third quarter, but the Cardinals were able to stay close, limiting Harlan to just two points in the final 5:30 of the quarter, and Nordyke beat the buzzer to tie the game at 31 going into the final period.

Knight made a free throw at the 6:49 mark of the fourth quarter to give Clarinda the lead, but Harlan scored the next 11 points, with the only other Cardinal points coming on two Amelia Hesse free throws with 1:11 showing on the clock.

“Part of it was we were trying to force a lot of passes that weren’t there,” Hanafan said. “We weren’t being patient like we were in the first half. When we ran (the offense) correctly and we were patient, it was there, we just have to learn to do that.”

While the Cardinals couldn’t find a basket in the final quarter, the defense kept it close. It was still a one-possession game until the 3:48 mark and still a two-possession game until there was 2:18 showing on the clock. Hanafan was very pleased with his team’s defensive effort, holding a 6-2 Cyclone team to a total that was tied for its second lowest offensive output of the season.

“I thought we played really well defensively,” Hanafan said. (Aubrey Schwieso) is a good player for them and she wants to get to the rim. Jerzee did a fantastic job on her when we played man. I have no complaints defensively.”

Cole scored 11 points to lead Clarinda’s offensive effort. Nordyke and Meier followed with six points each. Hesse scored four points, Knight three, and Sage Howard and Addy Wagoner both finished with two points.

The loss came four days after the Cardinals picked up a conference win over Denison and Hanafan commented on where he feels his team is as they enter Christmas Break.

“We told the girls with where we are record-wise, we feel we have left a couple games out there,” Hanafan said, “and part of that is learning to win and playing four quarters, which you have to do every night in this league. We have a good schedule coming up and we have to go into break with a positive mindset and keep getting better.”

Clarinda enters the break with a 3-6 record, 1-4 in the conference.