Final Hawkeye 10 Conference summer standings

Clarinda Cardinals

The Hawkeye 10 Conference softball and baseball seasons are complete.

The final game of the Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball season was played Wednesday, July 6, and the final game of the Hawkeye 10 softball season was played Friday, July 1. Congratulations to Lewis Central baseball and Creston softball on winning this summer’s conference titles.

Each team in the conference played each of the other teams in the conference home and away during the season for a total of 20 conference games.

The final standings are below. Records shown reflect conference games only.

Softball

Creston 19-1

Kuemper 16-4

Atlantic 14-6

Harlan 13-7

Glenwood 11-9

Clarinda 8-12

Lewis Central 8-12

Denison 8-12

Shenandoah 7-13

St. Albert 6-14

Red Oak 0-20

Baseball

Lewis Central 19-1

Harlan 16-4

Clarinda 14-6

Glenwood 13-7

Creston 12-8

St. Albert 10-10

Kuemper 8-12

Red Oak 6-14

Denison 6-14

Atlantic 5-15

Shenandoah 1-19

