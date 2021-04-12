Fichter to signs to play college softball

Clarinda softball’s leader in RBIs last summer will continue to play the sport in college.
Senior Makayla Fichter signed with Southeast Community College, located in Beatrice, Nebraska, Friday, April 9, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.
Fichter said playing softball collegiately wasn’t always a thought for her, but a lot of outside help led her to the decision.
“I didn’t think I would be able to make it to the college level,” Fichter said, “but my coaches and teammates and family and friends told me I should give it a shot, so I did.”
Fichter said Southeast is very similar to Clarinda.
“Southeast is close,” Fichter said, “and it was a good opportunity and a good scholarship offer. It’s a close-knit culture just like it is here.”
Fichter finished the 2020 season with four doubles, a home run and a team-best 12 RBIs. She said having that kind of success coming off not having in-person school or sports in the spring was good to see.
“The possibility of not having a (softball) season was scary,” Fichter said, “and I struggled with my arm a bit because I didn’t get as much practice time as usual before the season. My batting wasn’t the strongest until last year, but I made some improvements there and showed that I can do it.”
Fichter has one more softball summer in Clarinda and said being one of only two seniors on the team will put more emphasis on her leadership.
“We’re going to try to focus on getting the girls where they need to be,” Fichter said. “We’ll work on communication and showing them where to go this year.”
She’ll go from softball this summer at Clarinda to a fall season at Southeast, where they play in both the fall and spring.
The Storm, who have just 10 players listed on their current roster, had an overall record of 2-10 as of the day of Fichter’s signing.
She plans to enter Southeast’s nursing program with plans on becoming a nurse.