Fichter to signs to play college softball

Clarinda softball’s leader in RBIs last summer will continue to play the sport in college.

Senior Makayla Fichter signed with Southeast Community College, located in Beatrice, Nebraska, Friday, April 9, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.

Fichter said playing softball collegiately wasn’t always a thought for her, but a lot of outside help led her to the decision.

“I didn’t think I would be able to make it to the college level,” Fichter said, “but my coaches and teammates and family and friends told me I should give it a shot, so I did.”

Fichter said Southeast is very similar to Clarinda.

“Southeast is close,” Fichter said, “and it was a good opportunity and a good scholarship offer. It’s a close-knit culture just like it is here.”

Fichter finished the 2020 season with four doubles, a home run and a team-best 12 RBIs. She said having that kind of success coming off not having in-person school or sports in the spring was good to see.