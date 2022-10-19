Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Oct. 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re reading this, Dave Tepper, and I know that you are: I’m not mad. You got testy with me at the end of your 25-minute news conference Monday afternoon, a few hours after you fired head coach Matt Rhule in your role as the Carolina Panthers’ billionaire owner. We had a 60-second exchange that ended up being fodder for social media, as I asked you when exactly you ...