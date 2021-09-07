 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 7
0 comments

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Clarinda 3 Denison 1 (25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14)

Kuemper 3 Clarinda 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-15)

Harlan 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-10)

Sidney 3 Essex 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-11)

Girls Cross Country

Clarinda Meet

1. Clarinda 31 - led by Mayson Hartley (2nd in 21:17)

Shenandoah No Team Score - led by Christene Johnson (18th in 25:54)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tori Sample (26th in 27:03)

Treynor Meet

Sidney No Team Score - led by Grace Zach (47th in 31:34)

Boys Cross Country

Clarinda Meet

1. Clarinda 56 - led by Kyle Wagoner (4th in 18:34)

4. Shenandoah 75 - led by Alex Razee (5th in 18:38)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (17th in 20:02)

Treynor Meet

5. Sidney 142 - led by Cole Jorgenson (4th in 18:27)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics