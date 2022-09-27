Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0 (25-8, 29-27, 25-23)
Red Oak 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11)
Griswold 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-4)
Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16)
Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0 (25-8, 29-27, 25-23)
Red Oak 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11)
Griswold 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-4)
Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team didn’t start out as strong as they would have liked, but finished well in each set in earning a 3-0 ho…
Thursday Scoreboard
It took the Clarinda Cardinals four sets, but they were able to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball win of the season Thursday,…
Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley finished third at the Harlan Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Clarinda girls cross country team edged Atlantic by a single point to win the Class A Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational, …
The Clarinda Cardinals traveled to Jefferson Friday, Sept. 23, hoping to insert their name into the district championship conversation, but Gr…
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda defense picked off Clarke quarterback Jack Cooley six times and held the Indians to 217 yards of offense in a 28-7 hom…
Clarinda volleyball senior Taylor Cole has earned herself a school record.
Saturday Scoreboard