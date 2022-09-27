 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 27

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0 (25-8, 29-27, 25-23)

Red Oak 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11)

Griswold 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-4)

Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain