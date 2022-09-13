 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Atlantic 3 Clarinda 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-18

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0 (25-19, 25-21, 27-25)

Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)

Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8)

