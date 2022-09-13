Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Atlantic 3 Clarinda 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-18
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0 (25-19, 25-21, 27-25)
Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)
Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8)
Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Atlantic 3 Clarinda 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-18
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0 (25-19, 25-21, 27-25)
Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)
Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clarinda volleyball had its chances to earn a road win Thursday, Sept. 8, against East Mills, but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Wolverines Thu…
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda football team scored two touchdowns in a span of two minutes and five seconds in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-…
The Clarinda volleyball team split a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches in Denison Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Friday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
Thursday Scoreboard
The Clarinda girls cross country team had the top three finishers, four of the top five and five of the top eight to easily win the team title…
The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches Saturday, Sept. 3, to capture the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament championship.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys cross country team won their home meet title by a single point over Riverside and by six points over Atlantic Tue…