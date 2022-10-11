Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Shenandoah 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15)
Stanton 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-18)
Sidney 3 Griswold 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Shenandoah 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15)
Stanton 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-18)
Sidney 3 Griswold 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Clarinda Cardinals won two of their six matches at the Indianola Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Clarinda football team rushed for over 400 yards and secured not only a playoff berth, but a first round home game in the Class 2A playoff…
Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley finished second in a field of 114 athletes, while junior Treyton Schaapherder was fourth and sophomore Kyle Wag…
Thursday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Friday Scoreboard
Clarinda senior Taylor Cole reached 1,000 career digs in a 3-1 Cardinal home loss against Red Oak Thursday, Oct. 6, in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.
Returning five starters from a 24-8 team which shared the title a year ago, Iowa has been selected as preseason favorite to win the Big Ten wo…
The Clarinda football team won’t play a game Friday.
The path to the state volleyball tournament is now known across the state as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional volle…