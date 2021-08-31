 Skip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Aug. 31
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Aug. 31

  • Updated
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Shenandoah Meet

3. Clarinda 49 - led by Mayson Hartley (2nd in 20:27)

4. Shenandoah 125 - led by Hailey Egbert (19th in 25:14)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tori Sample (32nd in 26:53)

Plattsmouth Meet

Sidney led by Grace Zach (41st in 30:16)

Boys Cross Country

Shenandoah Meet

2. Clarinda 56 - led by Kyle Wagoner (4th in 18:13)

4. Shenandoah 98 - led by Mitchell Jones (11th in 19:16)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (28th in 20:28)

Plattsmouth Meet

Sidney - led by Cole Jorgenson (11th in 18:44)

Volleyball

Sidney 3 Johnson-Brock 0 (25-22, 27-25, 25-12) - Kaden Payne led Sidney with 12 kills. Avery Dowling finished with 31 assists.

