Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 29

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Shenandoah Invitational
2. Clarinda 83 - Mayson Hartley won title. Maya Hunter finished 3rd.
8. Shenandoah 209 - Hailey Egbert finished 8th.
Essex No team score - led by Riley King (26th)
Boys Cross Country
Shenandoah Invitational
5. Clarinda 154 - Treyton Schaapherder finished 7th and Kyle Wagoner 8th.
10. Shenandoah 252 - led by Damien Little Thunder (39th)
Essex No team score - led by Tony Racine (24th)
Sidney No team score - led by Flynt Bell (93rd)
Volleyball
Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13)