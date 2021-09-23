Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 23

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Lewis Central 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-11)
Clarinda 3 Mount Ayr 0 (25-19, 25-15, 27-25)
Girls Cross Country
Nebraska City Meet
Sidney No Team Score - led by Makenna Laumann (11th in 24:03)
Essex No Team Score - led by Tori Sample (19th in 25:19)
Boys Cross Country
Nebraska City Meet
4. Sidney 61 - led by Cole Jorgenson (5th in 17:49)
Essex No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (13th in 19:12)
