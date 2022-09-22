Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 22

Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Creston 1 (25-8, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19)
Sidney 3 Hamburg 0 (25-3, 25-2, 25-4)
Girls Cross Country
Tri-Center Invitational
6. Shenandoah 142 - led by Hailey Egbert (14th)
Nebraska City Invitational
Essex No Team Score - led by Riley King (18th)
Boys Cross Country
Tri-Center Invitational
4. Shenandoah 86 - led by Damien Little Thunder (14th)
Nebraska City Invitational
Essex - No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (18th)
Sidney - No Team Score - led by Flynt Bell (31st)