Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 15

Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Shenandoah 3 St. Albert 2 (25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12)
Harlan 3 Clarinda 1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23)
Girls Cross Country
Panorama Meet
2. Clarinda 74 - Mayson Hartley finished 2nd and Raenna Henke 3rd.
Southwest Valley Meet
Essex - No team score - Riley King finished 8th
Boys Cross Country
Panorama Meet
6. Clarinda 171 - Kyle Wagoner finished 8th.
People are also reading…
Southwest Valley Meet
Essex - No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 5th.
Sidney - No Team Score - Flynt Bell finished 26th.