Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 1

Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-11)

Shenandoah 3 Creston 0 (27-25, 25-16, 27-25)

Sidney 3 Stanton 2 (25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 15-2)

Mount Ayr 3 Essex 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-17)

