Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 1

Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-11)
Shenandoah 3 Creston 0 (27-25, 25-16, 27-25)
Sidney 3 Stanton 2 (25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 15-2)
Mount Ayr 3 Essex 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-17)
The Clarinda football team opens the season Friday in Creston.
Clarinda’s Raenna Henke, Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder all finished in the top five as the Clarinda girls and boys cross country tea…
The Creston Panthers rushed for 336 yards in a 28-12 win over Clarinda football Friday, Aug. 26, in the regular season opener for both teams.
Thursday Preview
The Clarinda volleyball team opened its season with a split of two matches in a triangular in Stanton Tuesday, Aug. 23.
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda cross country teams started out the season about as well as they could have Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Shenandoah earl…
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang open the season in the Class 2A individual cross country rankings, released Wednesday, Aug.…
The Clarinda girls cross country team opens the season as the No. 11 team in Class 2A.