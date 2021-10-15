Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 14

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Hawkeye 10 Conference meet at Glenwood
3. Clarinda 84 - led by Mayson Hartley (5th in 19:49)
10. Shenandoah 239 - led by Christene Johnson (29th in 21:35)
Mount Ayr meet
Sidney No Team Score - led by Makenna Laumann (23rd in 24:21)
Boys Cross Country
Hawkeye 10 Conference meet at Glenwood
5. Clarinda 145 - led by Kyle Wagoner (8th in 16:54)
6. Shenandoah 152 - led by Alex Razee (10th in 17:06)
Mount Ayr meet
8. Sidney 226 - led by Cole Jorgenson (6th in 18:02)
Volleyball
St. Albert 3 Clarinda 1 (25-18, 24-26, 30-28, 25-12)
Shenandoah 2 Southwest Valley 0 (25-22, 25-9)
Shenandoah 2 Thomas Jefferson 0 (25-12, 26-24)