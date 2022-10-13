 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 13

Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Harlan

5. Clarinda 132 - Mayson Hartley was 2nd with a new school record. 

9. Shenandoah 260 - led by Hailey Egbert (19th)

Ron Landphair Invitational at Mount Ayr

Essex No team score - led by Riley King (12th)

Boys Cross Country

Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Harlan

6. Clarinda 136 - Treyton Schaapherder finished 5th and Kyle Wagoner 7th. 

9. Shenandoah 256 - led by Brandon McDowell (44th)

Ron Landphair Invitational at Mount Ayr

Essex No team score - led by Tony Racine (19th) 

Sidney No team score - led by Flynt Bell (53rd)

Volleyball

Shenandoah 3 Southwest Valley 1 (25-14, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21)

