Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 13

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Harlan
5. Clarinda 132 - Mayson Hartley was 2nd with a new school record.
9. Shenandoah 260 - led by Hailey Egbert (19th)
Ron Landphair Invitational at Mount Ayr
Essex No team score - led by Riley King (12th)
Boys Cross Country
Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Harlan
6. Clarinda 136 - Treyton Schaapherder finished 5th and Kyle Wagoner 7th.
9. Shenandoah 256 - led by Brandon McDowell (44th)
Ron Landphair Invitational at Mount Ayr
Essex No team score - led by Tony Racine (19th)
Sidney No team score - led by Flynt Bell (53rd)
Volleyball
Shenandoah 3 Southwest Valley 1 (25-14, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21)