 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 13
0 comments

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Red Oak Meet

1. Clarinda 18 - Mayson Hartley (21:50), Raenna Henke (23:23) and Ashlyn Eberly (24:09) were overall top three.

2. Shenandoah 60 - led by Hailey Egbert (5th in 24:45)

East Atchison Meet

Sidney No Team Score - led by Makenna Laumann (7th in 26:34)

Boys Cross Country

Red Oak Meet

1. Clarinda 30 - led by Kyle Wagoner (2nd in 18:55)

2. Shenandoah 43 - led by Alex Razee (4th in 19:32)

East Atchison Meet

3. Sidney 53 - led by Cole Jorgenson (1st in 18:02)

Volleyball

Diagonal 3 Essex 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-14) - Olivia Baker had five kills, two blocks and three aces

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics