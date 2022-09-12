Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 12

Monday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Red Oak Invitational
1. Clarinda 19 - Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter were the top three. Callie King finished 5th.
4. Shenandoah 111 - Hailey Egbert finished 6th.
East Atchison Invitational
Essex - No team score - Riley King finished 7th
Boys Cross Country
Red Oak Invitational
2. Clarinda 35 - Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were the top two finishers.
4. Shenandoah 91
East Atchison Invitational
Essex - No team score - Tony Racine finished 7th
Sidney - No team score
Volleyball
Essex 3 Hamburg 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-13)
Diagonal 2 Essex 0 (25-20, 25-21)