Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 12

  • Updated
Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Red Oak Invitational

1. Clarinda 19 - Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter were  the top three. Callie King finished 5th. 

4. Shenandoah 111 - Hailey Egbert finished 6th. 

East Atchison Invitational

Essex - No team score - Riley King finished 7th

Boys Cross Country

Red Oak Invitational

2. Clarinda 35 - Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were the top two finishers. 

4. Shenandoah 91

East Atchison Invitational

Essex - No team score - Tony Racine finished 7th

Sidney - No team score

Volleyball

Essex 3 Hamburg 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-13)

Diagonal 2 Essex 0 (25-20, 25-21)

