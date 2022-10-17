Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Oct. 17

Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Class 3A Region 3 - 1st Round
Atlantic 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19)
Clarinda 3 Red Oak 2 (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12)
Class 1A Region 2 - 1st Round
East Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-10)
Sidney 3 Hamburg 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-12)
