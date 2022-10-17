 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Oct. 17

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Class 3A Region 3 - 1st Round

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Atlantic 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19)

Clarinda 3 Red Oak 2 (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12)

Class 1A Region 2 - 1st Round

East Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-10)

Sidney 3 Hamburg 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-12)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69